Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Acquired by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 75.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,412 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,617 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Garmin were worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 57,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 22,130 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,210,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,122 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Garmin stock opened at $120.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.41. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $93.22 and a twelve month high of $129.32.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $137,849.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,411,649.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $137,849.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,411,649.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,629 shares in the company, valued at $13,875,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on GRMN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.80.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

