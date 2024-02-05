General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $271.69.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GD. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GD

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,502,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $265.27 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $254.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.54. The company has a market cap of $72.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.68. General Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $269.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.44.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.93%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.