General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,548 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,701 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,732,016 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,264,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,984 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,308,907 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $972,995,000 after purchasing an additional 389,894 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 16,498,636 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $636,187,000 after buying an additional 134,360 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of General Motors by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,011,042 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $504,972,000 after buying an additional 921,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 80.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,687,738 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $538,747,000 after buying an additional 6,548,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $38.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.17. General Motors has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

General Motors Increases Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC initiated coverage on General Motors in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.30 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.55.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

