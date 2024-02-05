Gogoro (GGR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.75 million during the quarter. Gogoro had a negative net margin of 17.49% and a negative return on equity of 33.87%. On average, analysts expect Gogoro to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Gogoro alerts:

Gogoro Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ GGR opened at $2.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $512.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 0.49. Gogoro has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $5.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.68.

Institutional Trading of Gogoro

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gogoro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gogoro by 1,344.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 57,884 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Gogoro in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,959,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Gogoro in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Gogoro by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 62,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gogoro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.20 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

View Our Latest Research Report on GGR

About Gogoro

(Get Free Report)

Gogoro Inc delivers and markets swappable electric fuel and intelligent light urban vehicles. It also operates platform for battery swapping networks, and a comprehensive ecosystem of enabling technologies for the vehicles, as well as develops smart Swap and Go battery system that delivers full power to electric-powered two-wheelers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gogoro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogoro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.