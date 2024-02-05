Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gold Fields from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Gold Fields from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on GFI

Gold Fields Stock Down 8.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold Fields

Shares of Gold Fields stock opened at $14.53 on Friday. Gold Fields has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $17.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.44. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Gold Fields by 100.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Fields during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Gold Fields by 900.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 20.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gold Fields

(Get Free Report)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.