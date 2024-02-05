Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.25.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on GBDC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GBDC
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golub Capital BDC
Golub Capital BDC Trading Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $15.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.70. Golub Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $15.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.
Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $164.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.26 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 42.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Golub Capital BDC Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.21%. This is a boost from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.37%.
Golub Capital BDC Company Profile
Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Golub Capital BDC
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.