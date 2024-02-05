Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GBDC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBDC. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 8.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.5% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,066,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,313,000 after purchasing an additional 88,398 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 10.1% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 55,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 9.7% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 151,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 13,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at $1,228,000. 40.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $15.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.70. Golub Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $15.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $164.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.26 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 42.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.21%. This is a boost from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.37%.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

