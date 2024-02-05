Good Hemp (OTCMKTS:GHMP) and Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Financial Contrast

Good Hemp (OTCMKTS:GHMP – Get Free Report) and Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.3% of Keurig Dr Pepper shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Keurig Dr Pepper shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Good Hemp and Keurig Dr Pepper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Good Hemp N/A N/A N/A Keurig Dr Pepper 13.16% 9.76% 4.76%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Good Hemp 0 0 0 0 N/A Keurig Dr Pepper 0 3 5 0 2.63

This is a summary of current recommendations for Good Hemp and Keurig Dr Pepper, as reported by MarketBeat.

Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus target price of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.90%. Given Keurig Dr Pepper’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Keurig Dr Pepper is more favorable than Good Hemp.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Good Hemp and Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Good Hemp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Keurig Dr Pepper $14.75 billion 3.00 $1.44 billion $1.38 22.93

Keurig Dr Pepper has higher revenue and earnings than Good Hemp.

Summary

Keurig Dr Pepper beats Good Hemp on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Good Hemp



Accredited Solutions, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of natural hemp-derived beverage and wellness products. It focuses on exploiting niche markets in the hemp industry. The firm offers hemp-based beverages under the brands of 2oh!, fizz!, CANNA HEMP, and CANNA. The company was founded on November 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Sandy, UT.

About Keurig Dr Pepper



Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee. This segment sells its brewers through third-party distributors and retail partners, as well as through its website at keurig.com. The Packaged Beverages segment engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaged beverages of company's brands; contract manufacturing of various private label and emerging brand beverages; and distribution of packaged beverages for partner brands. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates primarily under the Dr Pepper, Canada Dry, Schweppes, Crush, A&W, Sunkist, 7UP, SunDrop, Squirt, Big Red, Hawaiian Punch, and RC Cola brands. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup. The Latin America Beverages segment manufactures and distributes carbonated mineral water, flavored carbonated soft drinks, bottled water, and vegetable juice products under the Peñafiel, Clamato, Squirt, Mott's, Dr Pepper, Crush, and Aguafiel brands. The company serves retailers, bottlers and distributors, restaurants, hotel chains, office coffee distributors, and end-use consumers. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

