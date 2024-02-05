GoPro (GPRO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect GoPro to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. GoPro has set its Q4 guidance at $0.01-0.03 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 8.45% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $294.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.02 million. On average, analysts expect GoPro to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GoPro Price Performance

NASDAQ GPRO opened at $2.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $450.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.37. GoPro has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $6.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPRO. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of GoPro in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of GoPro from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.20 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoPro

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPRO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in GoPro by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,971,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,063,000 after buying an additional 1,415,157 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoPro by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,278,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,819 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of GoPro by 426.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,000,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 810,727 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in GoPro by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,526,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,602,000 after acquiring an additional 580,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in GoPro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,813,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.26% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

