Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) PT Lowered to $4.30 at Barclays

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Barclays from $4.50 to $4.30 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.54% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.60 to $3.80 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Grab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.81.

Shares of GRAB stock opened at $3.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.35. Grab has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $3.92. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Grab had a negative net margin of 38.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $615.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grab will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Grab during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Grab in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Grab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in Grab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Optas LLC purchased a new position in Grab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

