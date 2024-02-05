Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Stock Position Reduced by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,340 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.07% of Graco worth $8,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GGG. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Graco by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 20,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 9,755 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Graco by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 7,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the 3rd quarter valued at $328,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Graco by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Graco by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 10,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GGG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Graco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.80.

Graco Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $86.94 on Monday. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.17 and a 12 month high of $87.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.35. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.81.

Graco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Graco news, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $31,669.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,716.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark W. Sheahan sold 12,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $1,074,139.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,768,583.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $31,669.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,716.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,734 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,879 in the last 90 days. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

