Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $2.37 Million Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 391.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Qorvo during the second quarter worth about $409,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 3rd quarter worth about $389,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 10,619 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,589,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $876,364,000 after acquiring an additional 113,870 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo Price Performance

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $103.59 on Monday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.62 and a 52-week high of $114.97. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Qorvo from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Summit Insights lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qorvo

In other news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $1,033,877.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,551.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Walden C. Rhines acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.19 per share, with a total value of $465,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,257,242.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $1,033,877.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,551.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

