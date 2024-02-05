Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 13,601 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,515 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,601 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MAS. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the second quarter worth $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Masco by 270.6% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Masco during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Price Performance

Shares of MAS opened at $68.67 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.10 and its 200-day moving average is $59.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.25. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.69 and a fifty-two week high of $69.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAS. StockNews.com raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MAS

Insider Activity at Masco

In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,147.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,385,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,147.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Masco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.