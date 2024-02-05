Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Raymond James

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from $60.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Griffon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Griffon from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

Shares of GFF opened at $59.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.49 and a 200 day moving average of $46.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. Griffon has a twelve month low of $25.97 and a twelve month high of $62.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26 and a beta of 1.39.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. Griffon had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 60.20%. The business had revenue of $641.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Griffon will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Griffon declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the conglomerate to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFF. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Griffon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Griffon by 671.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Griffon by 530.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Griffon by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Griffon by 931.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

