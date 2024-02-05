Guggenheim Begins Coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Analysts at Guggenheim began coverage on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 62.51% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SpringWorks Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

Shares of SWTX stock opened at $46.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.20. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $47.11.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.04. Analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 114,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 253,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $431,000.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

