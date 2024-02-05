Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 62.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Up 3.6 %

SWTX opened at $46.15 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.20. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 0.82.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.04. Research analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SpringWorks Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

