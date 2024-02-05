Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.36.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Guidewire Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guidewire Software
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 490.9% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.
Guidewire Software Stock Performance
NYSE:GWRE opened at $113.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of -133.30 and a beta of 1.15. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $68.45 and a fifty-two week high of $117.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.39.
Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.06. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 7.66% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $207.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Guidewire Software Company Profile
Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.
