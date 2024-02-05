Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.36.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Guidewire Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on GWRE

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guidewire Software

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $51,341.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,386 shares in the company, valued at $8,114,470.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 458 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $51,341.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,114,470.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 6,310 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $631,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,196,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,368 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,599 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 490.9% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

NYSE:GWRE opened at $113.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of -133.30 and a beta of 1.15. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $68.45 and a fifty-two week high of $117.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.39.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.06. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 7.66% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $207.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.