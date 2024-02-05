Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR) vs. KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (OTCMKTS:KLMR) Critical Comparison

Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Free Report) and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (OTCMKTS:KLMR – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Harbor Diversified and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harbor Diversified 0 0 0 0 N/A KLM Royal Dutch Airlines 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harbor Diversified -2.30% -2.32% -1.45% KLM Royal Dutch Airlines N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Harbor Diversified and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Harbor Diversified has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Harbor Diversified shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Harbor Diversified shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Harbor Diversified and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harbor Diversified $280.86 million 0.32 $39.11 million ($0.18) -11.44 KLM Royal Dutch Airlines $11.25 billion N/A $782.83 million N/A N/A

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has higher revenue and earnings than Harbor Diversified.

Summary

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines beats Harbor Diversified on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harbor Diversified

Harbor Diversified, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in the United States. It also leases and finances flight equipment. As of December 31, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 regional jets. The company was formerly known as Harbor BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Harbor Diversified, Inc. in February 2012. Harbor Diversified, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Appleton, Wisconsin.

About KLM Royal Dutch Airlines

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, together with its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance, leisure, and other services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Network, Maintenance, Leisure, and Other segments. The company also provides engine, component, and airframe maintenance services to other airlines and clients; and catering and handling services to third-party airlines and clients. In addition, it sells cargo capacity to third parties, as well as operates charter and scheduled flights through transavia.com. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Amstelveen, the Netherlands. KLM Royal Dutch Airlines is a subsidiary of Air France KLM S.A.

