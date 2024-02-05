HC Wainwright Comments on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.40 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 23.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.84%.

ACAD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACAD

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ACAD opened at $25.29 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.27 and a 200-day moving average of $25.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.49 and a beta of 0.45. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $33.99.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 5,108 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $115,645.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,803.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Brendan Teehan sold 4,960 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $112,294.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,393 shares in the company, valued at $688,097.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 5,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $115,645.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,486 shares in the company, valued at $463,803.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,106 shares of company stock valued at $480,868. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 112,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 19,703 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $299,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 291.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 52,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 39,460 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.