HC Wainwright Trims Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Target Price to $48.00

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 175.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PLRX

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Down 5.5 %

PLRX opened at $17.40 on Monday. Pliant Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $34.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 19.50 and a quick ratio of 19.50.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.08. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,872.79% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Pliant Therapeutics

In related news, insider Hans Hull sold 9,786 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $168,612.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,188,738.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 25,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $443,172.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,451,261.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hans Hull sold 9,786 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $168,612.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,188,738.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,485 shares of company stock valued at $869,857. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 97.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 144.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

About Pliant Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase IIa trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.