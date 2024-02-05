Head to Head Analysis: BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) vs. E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO)

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Get Free Report) and E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for BIT Mining and E2open Parent, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BIT Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A E2open Parent 1 7 0 0 1.88

E2open Parent has a consensus price target of $4.29, indicating a potential upside of 12.49%. Given E2open Parent’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe E2open Parent is more favorable than BIT Mining.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BIT Mining $304.97 million 0.14 -$155.41 million ($12.53) -0.30 E2open Parent $642.37 million 1.81 -$648.70 million ($4.30) -0.89

This table compares BIT Mining and E2open Parent’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

BIT Mining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than E2open Parent. E2open Parent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BIT Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

BIT Mining has a beta of 2.62, indicating that its share price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, E2open Parent has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.6% of BIT Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of BIT Mining shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of E2open Parent shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BIT Mining and E2open Parent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIT Mining -46.87% -60.94% -35.36% E2open Parent -202.58% 3.21% 1.90%

About BIT Mining

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. The company operates through three segments: Mining Pool, Data Center, and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 82.5 megawatts; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines. The company was formerly known as 500.com Limited and changed its name to BIT Mining Limited in April 2021. BIT Mining Limited was founded in 2001 and is based in Akron, Ohio.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their channel and supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management. It serves technology, consumer, industrial, transportation, and other industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

