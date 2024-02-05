Head to Head Analysis: Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL) and Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA)

Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL – Get Free Report) and Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Swvl and Society Pass’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Swvl alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Swvl N/A N/A N/A Society Pass -243.39% -152.80% -85.99%

Risk and Volatility

Swvl has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Society Pass has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Swvl $51.49 million 0.67 -$116.50 million N/A N/A Society Pass $5.64 million 0.94 -$33.79 million ($0.84) -0.19

This table compares Swvl and Society Pass’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Society Pass has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Swvl.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Swvl shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of Society Pass shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.9% of Swvl shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 44.9% of Society Pass shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Swvl and Society Pass, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Swvl 0 0 0 0 N/A Society Pass 0 0 4 0 3.00

Society Pass has a consensus price target of $3.08, suggesting a potential upside of 1,809.18%. Given Society Pass’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Society Pass is more favorable than Swvl.

Summary

Society Pass beats Swvl on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Swvl

(Get Free Report)

Swvl Holdings Corp. provides mass transit ridesharing services. It offers B2C Swvl Retail, which provides riders with a network of minibuses and other vehicles running on fixed or semi-fixed routes within cities; Swvl Travel that allows riders to book rides on long-distance intercity routes on vehicle available through the Swvl platform or through third-party services; and Swvl Business, a transport as a service enterprise product for businesses, schools, municipal transit agencies, and other customers. Swvl Holdings Corp. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

About Society Pass

(Get Free Report)

Society Pass Incorporated acquires and operates fintech and e-commerce platforms and mobile applications for consumers and merchants in Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, the United States, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Thailand. It operates through Online Grocery and Food and Groceries Deliveries, Digital marketing, Online ticketing and reservation, Telecommunications Reseller, e-Commerce, and Merchant Point of Sale segments. The company operates Leflair, an online lifestyle platform that offers services and products, such as fashion and accessories, beauty and personal care, and home and lifestyle; an online food delivery service under the Handycart brand name; and an online grocery delivery service under the Pushkart brand name. It also sells hardware and software to merchant; local mobile phone and global internet data plans; and domestic and overseas air ticket, and global hotel reservations, as well as offers digital marketing services. The company was formerly known as Food Society, Inc. and changed its name to Society Pass Incorporated in October 2018. Society Pass Incorporated was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Swvl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swvl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.