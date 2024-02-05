Head to Head Contrast: Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) & NextMart (OTCMKTS:NXMR)

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) and NextMart (OTCMKTS:NXMR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Paysafe and NextMart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paysafe -2.66% 15.59% 2.43% NextMart N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.8% of Paysafe shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.4% of NextMart shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paysafe $1.57 billion 0.57 -$1.86 billion ($0.69) -21.36 NextMart N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Paysafe and NextMart’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

NextMart has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Paysafe.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Paysafe and NextMart, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paysafe 3 3 2 0 1.88 NextMart 0 0 0 0 N/A

Paysafe presently has a consensus price target of $20.71, indicating a potential upside of 40.52%. Given Paysafe’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Paysafe is more favorable than NextMart.

Risk & Volatility

Paysafe has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextMart has a beta of -0.41, indicating that its share price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Paysafe beats NextMart on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paysafe

Paysafe Limited provides a payments platform with for merchants and consumers in the entertainment sectors. It enables businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. The company operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Digital Wallets. The Merchant Solutions segment offers PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, gateway solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, point of sale systems, and merchant financing solutions, as well as comprehensive support services. This segment provides its solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands. The Digital Wallets segment offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill, NETELLER, paysafecard, and Paysafecash brands; and pay-by-bank solutions under the Rapid Transfer brand. It also provides eCash solutions under the paysafecard and Paysafecash brands; paysafecard prepaid Mastercard that can be linked to a digital paysafecard account and used to make purchases; Safetypay, a platform that enables eCommerce transactions; and PagoEfectivo, an alternative payment platform. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About NextMart

NextMart, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in the art event and art media direct marketing; art-themed products design and marketing; and art themed real estate development businesses. The company was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

