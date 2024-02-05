Head to Head Contrast: Terna (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) & Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY)

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) and Terna (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Yara International ASA and Terna’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yara International ASA $24.05 billion 0.35 $2.78 billion $1.13 14.73 Terna $3.08 billion N/A $933.94 million N/A N/A

Yara International ASA has higher revenue and earnings than Terna.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yara International ASA 1 0 1 0 2.00 Terna 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Yara International ASA and Terna, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Profitability

This table compares Yara International ASA and Terna’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yara International ASA 3.30% 8.63% 4.05% Terna N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Yara International ASA has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Terna has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Yara International ASA pays an annual dividend of $2.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.9%. Terna pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Yara International ASA pays out 189.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Yara International ASA beats Terna on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides crop nutrition and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers ammonium- and urea-based fertilizers; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; coatings; biostimulants; organic-based fertilizers; green fertilizers are nitrate-based mineral fertilizers, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions; and nitrate, calcium nitrate, micronutrient, and fertigation fertilizers. It also offers digital solutions, such as variable rate application solutions; N-Sensor, a tractor-mounted hardware; N-Tester, a hand held nitrogen measurement tool; and Atfarm, a digital toolbox for farmer. The company sells its products under YaraBela, YaraMila, YaraLiva, YaraVita, YaraRega, YaraTera, YaraSuna, and YaraVera and brands. Yara International ASA was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

About Terna

Terna S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. The company operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. It is involved in the planning, development, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid; dispatching and metering; and construction of storage systems. The company also offers connectivity services, energy solutions, telecommunications systems and equipment, and operation and maintenance services. In addition, it designs, produces, commercializes, and repairs power transformers for electricity transmission and distribution grids, industrial transformers for the steel and metals industries, and special transformers for convertors used in electrochemical production; designs, produces, and supplies marine and terrestrial cables; implements and develops renewable energy projects; and undertakes private interconnector projects. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

