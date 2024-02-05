Head to Head Review: FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) and Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF)

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) and Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares FLEX LNG and Keyera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get FLEX LNG alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FLEX LNG 38.22% 17.49% 5.57% Keyera N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for FLEX LNG and Keyera, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FLEX LNG 0 2 0 0 2.00 Keyera 0 1 2 0 2.67

Institutional & Insider Ownership

FLEX LNG presently has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.07%. Keyera has a consensus price target of $32.06, suggesting a potential upside of 34.43%. Given Keyera’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Keyera is more favorable than FLEX LNG.

37.0% of Keyera shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of FLEX LNG shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FLEX LNG and Keyera’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FLEX LNG $347.92 million N/A $188.04 million $2.64 10.91 Keyera N/A N/A N/A $2.91 8.21

FLEX LNG has higher revenue and earnings than Keyera. Keyera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FLEX LNG, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

FLEX LNG pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.4%. Keyera pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.4%. FLEX LNG pays out 113.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Keyera pays out 85.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

FLEX LNG beats Keyera on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FLEX LNG

(Get Free Report)

Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering services. Flex LNG Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Keyera

(Get Free Report)

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services. The Liquids Infrastructure segment owns and operates a network of facilities, including underground NGL storage caverns, above ground storage tanks, NGL fractionation facilities, and NGL pipelines, as well as rail and truck terminals for the processing, fractionation, storage, and transportation of by-products of natural gas processing comprising ethane, propane, butane, and condensate. This segment also produces iso-octane; and engages in liquids blending activity, as well as provides processing, fractionation, storage, blending, and/or de-ethanization services to the Marketing segment. The Marketing segment engages in the marketing of propane, butane, condensate, and iso-octane, as well as natural gas and crude oil. The company was formerly known as Keyera Facilities Income Fund and changed its name to Keyera Corp. in January 2011. Keyera Corp. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for FLEX LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEX LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.