Head-To-Head Review: NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) vs. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. (NASDAQ:IINN)

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) and Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. (NASDAQ:IINN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for NovoCure and Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NovoCure 1 2 5 0 2.50 Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. 0 0 0 0 N/A

NovoCure presently has a consensus price target of $41.71, indicating a potential upside of 195.85%. Given NovoCure’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe NovoCure is more favorable than Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N..

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

NovoCure has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares NovoCure and Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovoCure -39.14% -46.89% -16.89% Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. N/A -128.07% -94.22%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.1% of NovoCure shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of NovoCure shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.4% of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NovoCure and Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovoCure $537.84 million 2.80 -$92.53 million ($1.86) -7.58 Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. N/A N/A -$10.27 million N/A N/A

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NovoCure.

Summary

NovoCure beats Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma. The company also has ongoing or completed clinical trials investigating TTFields in brain metastases, gastric cancer, glioblastoma, liver cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, and ovarian cancer. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

About Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd., a specialty medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of respiratory support technology to provide an alternative to invasive mechanical ventilation for the treatment of acute respiratory failure. Its lead product is the augmented respiration technology system, a respiratory support system comprising minimally invasive, portable dual lumen cannula, which is inserted into the jugular vein and utilizes extra-corporeal direct blood oxygenation to elevate and stabilize declining oxygen saturation levels. The company was formerly known as Insense Medical Ltd. and changed its name to Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. in July 2020. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Ra'annana, Israel.

