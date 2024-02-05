Head to Head Review: Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) versus Jet2 (OTCMKTS:DRTGF)

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report) and Jet2 (OTCMKTS:DRTGF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Tuniu and Jet2, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tuniu 0 0 0 0 N/A Jet2 0 0 1 0 3.00

Jet2 has a consensus target price of $1,650.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10,091.48%. Given Jet2’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Jet2 is more favorable than Tuniu.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuniu $26.62 million N/A -$28.04 million $0.06 10.84 Jet2 N/A N/A N/A $0.22 73.66

This table compares Tuniu and Jet2’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Jet2 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tuniu. Tuniu is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jet2, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Tuniu and Jet2’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuniu 7.47% 0.96% 0.50% Jet2 N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.7% of Tuniu shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.7% of Jet2 shares are held by institutional investors. 76.1% of Tuniu shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Tuniu

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers. It also provides car rental and insurance services, as well as advertising services to tourism boards and bureaus. The company offers its products and services through various online and offline channels, including tuniu.com website; mobile platform; a call center in Nanjing; and other offline retail stores in China. Tuniu Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Nanjing, the People's Republic of China.

About Jet2

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations. In addition, it engages in the aircraft leasing and financing services. The company was formerly known as Dart Group PLC and changed its name to Jet2 plc in September 2020. Jet2 plc was founded in 1971 and is based in Leeds, the United Kingdom.

