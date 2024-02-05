Head-To-Head Survey: Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) and Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF)

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF – Get Free Report) and Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.0% of Centerspace shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Centerspace shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and Centerspace, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00 Centerspace 0 3 4 0 2.57

Profitability

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus target price of C$10.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.44%. Centerspace has a consensus target price of $64.71, indicating a potential upside of 19.09%. Given Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Centerspace.

This table compares Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and Centerspace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Centerspace 17.91% 5.44% 2.43%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and Centerspace’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Centerspace $265.09 million 3.09 -$13.47 million $2.74 19.83

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Centerspace.

Summary

Centerspace beats Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Residential REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns an initial portfolio of 16 garden-style multi-residential properties, consisting of 3,432 units primarily located in three markets across the Sunbelt and Midwest regions of the United States.

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for the fourth consecutive year in 2023 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

