Herald (LON:HRI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2,000.00

Shares of Herald (LON:HRI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,000 ($25.43) and last traded at GBX 1,993 ($25.34), with a volume of 47999 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,992 ($25.32).

Herald Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,888.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,788.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,555.56 and a beta of 0.88.

Herald Company Profile

Herald Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Herald Investment Management Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology, telecommunications, and multi-media sectors.

