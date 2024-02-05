Hess Midstream LP (HESM) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 7th

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.6343 per share on Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

Hess Midstream has increased its dividend by an average of 11.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Hess Midstream has a payout ratio of 78.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Hess Midstream to earn $2.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.5%.

Hess Midstream Price Performance

Shares of Hess Midstream stock opened at $34.23 on Monday. Hess Midstream has a twelve month low of $25.63 and a twelve month high of $34.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hess Midstream ( NYSE:HESM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $356.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Hess Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hess Midstream will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess Midstream presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hess Midstream

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HESM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hess Midstream by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,966,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,985,000 after acquiring an additional 659,514 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hess Midstream by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,239,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,097,000 after acquiring an additional 366,276 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 996,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,907,000 after purchasing an additional 478,894 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 752,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,915,000 after purchasing an additional 314,870 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 683,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,498,000 after purchasing an additional 165,667 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Featured Articles

