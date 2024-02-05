Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.77.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hexcel from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $68.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.22. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $58.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $457.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.01 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hexcel will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.39%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hexcel by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,171,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $625,933,000 after purchasing an additional 112,122 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 838.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,810,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $400,780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084,592 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,344,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $282,983,000 after acquiring an additional 47,591 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $202,771,000 after acquiring an additional 344,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,476,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $147,301,000 after acquiring an additional 103,891 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

