Hilton Worldwide (HLT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its 12/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect Hilton Worldwide to post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:HLT opened at $195.01 on Monday. Hilton Worldwide has a one year low of $129.86 and a one year high of $196.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HLT shares. HSBC began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.62.

In other news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total transaction of $1,809,884.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,706,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

