Hilton Worldwide’s (HLT) “In-Line” Rating Reaffirmed at Evercore ISI

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “in-line” rating reiterated by research analysts at Evercore ISI in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.79.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on HLT

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of HLT stock opened at $195.01 on Monday. Hilton Worldwide has a 12 month low of $129.86 and a 12 month high of $196.18. The company has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.10.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total transaction of $1,809,884.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,256 shares in the company, valued at $9,706,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 0.6% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.