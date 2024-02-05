Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 210.08% from the company’s previous close.

Hoth Therapeutics Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HOTH opened at $1.29 on Monday. Hoth Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $5.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average is $1.64. The company has a market cap of $5.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Hoth Therapeutics alerts:

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hoth Therapeutics

About Hoth Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Hoth Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics by 453.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 138,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 113,229 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hoth Therapeutics by 217.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 26,572 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hoth Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Hoth Therapeutics by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 68,845 shares in the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It is involved in the development of HT-001, a topical formulation, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor therapy; HT-KIT to treat mast-cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis; HT-TBI to treat traumatic brain injury and ischemic stroke; HT-ALZ for the treatment and/or prevention of Alzheimer's or other neuroinflammatory diseases; HT-004 for treatment of asthma and allergies using inhalational administration; HT-003 for the treatment of acne and psoriasis, as well as inflammatory bowel diseases; and HT-002, a novel peptide for treating COVID-19.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hoth Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hoth Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.