Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 210.08% from the company’s previous close.
Hoth Therapeutics Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HOTH opened at $1.29 on Monday. Hoth Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $5.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average is $1.64. The company has a market cap of $5.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.61.
Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Hoth Therapeutics
Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It is involved in the development of HT-001, a topical formulation, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor therapy; HT-KIT to treat mast-cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis; HT-TBI to treat traumatic brain injury and ischemic stroke; HT-ALZ for the treatment and/or prevention of Alzheimer's or other neuroinflammatory diseases; HT-004 for treatment of asthma and allergies using inhalational administration; HT-003 for the treatment of acne and psoriasis, as well as inflammatory bowel diseases; and HT-002, a novel peptide for treating COVID-19.
