Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Stock Holdings Increased by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 103.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HUM. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,436,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Humana by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Humana by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Humana by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,674,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $595.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Argus upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Humana from $507.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.85.

Humana Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of HUM opened at $378.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $342.69 and a 12-month high of $541.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $447.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $474.55.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

