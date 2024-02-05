Humana (NYSE:HUM) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.00-$10.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.01.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Humana from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $597.00 to $391.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Humana from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $370.00 target price (down from $530.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Humana from $465.00 to $413.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $513.85.

HUM opened at $378.87 on Monday. Humana has a 1-year low of $342.69 and a 1-year high of $541.21. The stock has a market cap of $46.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $447.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $474.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Humana will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestcor Inc raised its position in shares of Humana by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 8,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Humana by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Humana by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

