IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.84-11.33 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.93-4.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.97 billion.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $527.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12 month low of $372.50 and a 12 month high of $568.30. The stock has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $531.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $490.27.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 85.68% and a net margin of 22.93%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IDXX. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $573.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,650,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEXX Laboratories

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

See Also

