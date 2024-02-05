Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Takes $444,000 Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 6,354.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,998,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,617,000 after buying an additional 1,967,467 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $56,606,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,032,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,230 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,125,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,698,000. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

SRC opened at $42.31 on Monday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.22 and a fifty-two week high of $45.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.14 and its 200 day moving average is $39.33.

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.61). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 33.98%. The company had revenue of $188.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.48 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 153.14%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.91.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,037 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 338 tenants operating in 37 industries.

