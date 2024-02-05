Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth $32,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 71.2% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Illumina in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 203.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 261 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $35,544.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Scotiabank upgraded Illumina from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Illumina from $260.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.90.

Illumina Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $144.21 on Monday. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $238.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 25.20%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Articles

