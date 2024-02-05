indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Receives $14.07 Consensus PT from Brokerages

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.07.

Separately, CJS Securities initiated coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

In related news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total transaction of $1,122,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,258.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total value of $1,122,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,179 shares in the company, valued at $218,258.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $423,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,093,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,709,612.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 294,718 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,191 in the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INDI. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 384.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in indie Semiconductor by 269.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

INDI stock opened at $6.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. indie Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $11.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.15.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $60.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.99 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 65.14%. Analysts expect that indie Semiconductor will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.

