Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) versus Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Critical Comparison

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) and Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.8% of Infineon Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.6% of Pixelworks shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Pixelworks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Infineon Technologies and Pixelworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infineon Technologies N/A N/A N/A Pixelworks -43.13% -54.59% -23.35%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infineon Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Pixelworks 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Infineon Technologies and Pixelworks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Pixelworks has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.78%. Given Pixelworks’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pixelworks is more favorable than Infineon Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Infineon Technologies and Pixelworks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infineon Technologies N/A N/A N/A $0.48 75.85 Pixelworks $70.15 million 1.65 -$16.03 million ($0.44) -4.61

Infineon Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pixelworks. Pixelworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Infineon Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Infineon Technologies beats Pixelworks on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Infineon Technologies



Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and semiconductor-based solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and memory ICs; transceivers; diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products. The company's Green Industrial Power segment provides bare dies, discrete IGBTs, and driver ICs; SiC diodes, MOSFETs, and modules; and IGBT modules for home appliances, industrial drives, industrial power supplies, industrial robotics, industrial vehicles, and traction, as well as for energy generation, storage, and transmission. Its Power & Sensor Systems segment offers chips for gas and pressure sensors, and MEMS microphones; 3D ToF sensors; control ICs; discrete low-, mid-, and high-voltage power MOSFET; customized chips; GaN power switches; GPS low-noise amplifiers; low-voltage and high-voltage driver ICs; radar sensor ICs; RF antenna switches and power transistors; transient voltage suppressor diodes; SiC diode and MOSFETs; and USB controllers for use in audio amplifiers, automotive electronics, BLDC motors, cellular communications infrastructure, electric vehicle charging stations, human machine interaction, IoT, LED and conventional lighting systems, microinverter, mobile devices, power management, and special applications. The company's Connected Secure Systems segment provides connectivity solutions, embedded security controllers, microcontrollers, and security controllers for authentication, automotive, consumer electronics, government identification document, IoT, mobile communication, payment system, ticketing, access control, and computing applications. Infineon Technologies AG was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Neubiberg, Germany.

About Pixelworks



Pixelworks, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home entertainment, over-the-air, cinema, and business and education markets. The company provides image processor integrated circuits, including embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; visual processor integrated circuits, for mobile devices; and transcoder integrated circuits which comprise embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs. Pixelworks, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Portland, Oregon.

