Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Receives $120.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.50.

INGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Shares of INGR stock opened at $111.22 on Friday. Ingredion has a 12-month low of $89.54 and a 12-month high of $113.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.79.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.38. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ingredion will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 33.40%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INGR. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 63.9% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 414.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

