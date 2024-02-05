Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.03.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.75 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Shares of INE stock opened at C$9.05 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.45. Innergex Renewable Energy has a one year low of C$8.51 and a one year high of C$16.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -53.24, a PEG ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 440.26, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$277.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$261.30 million. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.2230863 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -423.53%.

In related news, Director Richard Gagnon bought 3,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,947.06. Company insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

