Insider Selling: Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $751,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,741.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Pinterest Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $39.75 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.89. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $39.92.

Institutional Trading of Pinterest

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 332.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 62,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 48,172 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 1,059.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 85,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 78,330 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,982,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,387,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 493,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,485,000 after purchasing an additional 228,205 shares during the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PINS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Pinterest from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Pinterest from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

Featured Stories

