Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Stake Increased by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Insperity by 20.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Insperity by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Insperity by 10.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Insperity by 9.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th.

In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.36, for a total transaction of $400,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,925 shares in the company, valued at $220,143. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 3,500 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.36, for a total transaction of $400,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,143. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 5,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $587,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,945,552.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,500 shares of company stock worth $2,886,790 over the last three months. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $113.79 on Monday. Insperity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.56 and a twelve month high of $131.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.95 and a 200-day moving average of $107.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 46.25%.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

