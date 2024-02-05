Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) and Sylogist (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Critical Analysis

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX – Get Free Report) and Sylogist (OTCMKTS:SYZLF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Intellinetics and Sylogist’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellinetics $16.73 million 1.51 $20,000.00 $0.15 41.33 Sylogist N/A N/A N/A $0.14 46.54

Intellinetics has higher revenue and earnings than Sylogist. Intellinetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sylogist, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

0.0% of Intellinetics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.4% of Sylogist shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Intellinetics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Intellinetics and Sylogist’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellinetics 4.09% 7.71% 3.42% Sylogist N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Intellinetics and Sylogist, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intellinetics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sylogist 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Intellinetics beats Sylogist on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intellinetics

Intellinetics, Inc. designs, develops, tests, markets, and licenses document services and software solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Document Management and Document Conversion. Its software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audios, videos, and emails. The company's flagship software suite includes IntelliCloud platform that comprises image processing modules, records management, workflow, and extended components. It also provides installation, integration, training, and consulting services; ongoing software maintenance and customer support services; and digital scanning, microfilm and microfiche, box storage, scanning equipment, and software and repair services, as well as long-term paper and microfilm storage, and retrieval option services. In addition, the company offers business process outsourcing services. Intellinetics, Inc. sells its products to resellers and directly to customers, as well as provides access to its software solutions as a service through the Internet. It serves business and federal, county, and municipal governments, as well as healthcare, K-12 education, public safety, other public sector, risk management, financial services, and others. The company was formerly known as GlobalWise Investments, Inc. and changed its name to Intellinetics, Inc. in September 2014. Intellinetics, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About Sylogist

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides SaaS solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company manages IT services, network security, Web portals, and others. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

