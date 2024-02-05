Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,782 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 118,345.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,431 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,752 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $356,137,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Intuit by 140.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 859,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,190,000 after buying an additional 501,656 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total value of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at $29,497,688. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,815 shares of company stock valued at $71,849,903 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.67.

Intuit Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of INTU stock opened at $639.58 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $384.05 and a 12 month high of $654.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $608.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $550.49. The company has a market cap of $179.02 billion, a PE ratio of 69.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.34%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

