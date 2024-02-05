IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $9,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IQV. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA stock opened at $210.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.48. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.42 and a 12-month high of $240.36.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.31.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

