Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Receives $61.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.75.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IRDM. TheStreet downgraded Iridium Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Iridium Communications from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch acquired 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.01 per share, with a total value of $1,036,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 706,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,162,813.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 1.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 2.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 0.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 1.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 23.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $35.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.99. Iridium Communications has a 1 year low of $34.21 and a 1 year high of $68.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.10 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is currently -288.87%.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

