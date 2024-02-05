iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,775 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 7,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

TLT opened at $96.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.11 and a 200-day moving average of $93.09. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.42 and a 52-week high of $109.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.3101 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

