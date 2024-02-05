iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% during the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 535.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MBB opened at $93.02 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.28 and a fifty-two week high of $96.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.85.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2968 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

